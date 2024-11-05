Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 43,391

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-05 | 07:36
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 43,391
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 43,391

The health ministry in Gaza said on Tuesday that at least 43,391 people have been killed in the year-old war between Israel and Hamas.

The toll includes 17 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 102,347 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7, 2023.

