News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 43,391
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-05 | 07:36
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 43,391
The health ministry in Gaza said on Tuesday that at least 43,391 people have been killed in the year-old war between Israel and Hamas.
The toll includes 17 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 102,347 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7, 2023.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Hamas
War
Health Ministry
Gaza
Death Toll
Over 100 patients to be evacuated from Gaza, WHO says
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-04
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 43,374
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-04
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 43,374
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-03
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 43,341
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-03
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 43,341
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-02
Gaza's war death toll at 43,314: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-02
Gaza's war death toll at 43,314: Health Ministry
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-01
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 43,259
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-01
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 43,259
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:54
Over 100 patients to be evacuated from Gaza, WHO says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:54
Over 100 patients to be evacuated from Gaza, WHO says
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:05
Israeli airstrikes kill at least 30 Palestinians in Gaza, medics say
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:05
Israeli airstrikes kill at least 30 Palestinians in Gaza, medics say
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:51
Blinken regrets Hamas' rejection of temporary truce in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:51
Blinken regrets Hamas' rejection of temporary truce in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
22:39
Israeli Chief of Staff Halevi tells families of hostages in Gaza 'time to pursue prisoner exchange deal'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
22:39
Israeli Chief of Staff Halevi tells families of hostages in Gaza 'time to pursue prisoner exchange deal'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-09-24
Syrian air defenses intercept suspected Israeli missiles in Tartus: Reuters
Middle East News
2024-09-24
Syrian air defenses intercept suspected Israeli missiles in Tartus: Reuters
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-30
Toll of Israeli strike on Haret Hreik: One dead and over 60 injured
Lebanon News
2024-07-30
Toll of Israeli strike on Haret Hreik: One dead and over 60 injured
0
Middle East News
2024-11-04
Plane crash claims lives of two IRGC members in Iran
Middle East News
2024-11-04
Plane crash claims lives of two IRGC members in Iran
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:24
Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)
Lebanon News
07:24
Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)
0
Lebanon News
05:23
Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
05:23
Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
13:18
Israel strikes Hezbollah’s intelligence infrastructure in Syria, targeting key operatives: Israeli army claims
Middle East News
13:18
Israel strikes Hezbollah’s intelligence infrastructure in Syria, targeting key operatives: Israeli army claims
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
South Lebanon in ruins: Israel's buffer zone strategy leaves villages uninhabitable
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
South Lebanon in ruins: Israel's buffer zone strategy leaves villages uninhabitable
3
Lebanon News
06:43
Israeli army claims to destroy Hezbollah underground infrastructure and seized weapons in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:43
Israeli army claims to destroy Hezbollah underground infrastructure and seized weapons in South Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
07:24
Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)
Lebanon News
07:24
Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:23
Lebanon's stance: Ceasefire a must before discussing Resolution 1701
News Bulletin Reports
13:23
Lebanon's stance: Ceasefire a must before discussing Resolution 1701
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israeli commando operations in Lebanon: A history of infiltration and abduction missions
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israeli commando operations in Lebanon: A history of infiltration and abduction missions
7
Lebanon News
11:49
Israeli jets breach sound barrier in Lebanon, Lebanese state media reports
Lebanon News
11:49
Israeli jets breach sound barrier in Lebanon, Lebanese state media reports
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
22:39
Israeli Chief of Staff Halevi tells families of hostages in Gaza 'time to pursue prisoner exchange deal'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
22:39
Israeli Chief of Staff Halevi tells families of hostages in Gaza 'time to pursue prisoner exchange deal'
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More