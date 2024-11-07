News
Gaza's Health ministry says war death toll at 43,469
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-07 | 09:03
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Gaza's Health ministry says war death toll at 43,469
The health ministry in Gaza said Thursday that at least 43,469 people have been killed in the year-old war between Israel and Hamas.
The toll includes 78 deaths in the previous 48 hours, according to the ministry, which said 102,561 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began on October 7, 2023.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Health
Ministry
War
Death
Toll
Israel
