Gaza's Health ministry says war death toll at 43,469

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-07 | 09:03
Gaza's Health ministry says war death toll at 43,469

The health ministry in Gaza said Thursday that at least 43,469 people have been killed in the year-old war between Israel and Hamas.

The toll includes 78 deaths in the previous 48 hours, according to the ministry, which said 102,561 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began on October 7, 2023.


Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Health

Ministry

War

Death

Toll

Israel

