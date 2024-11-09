Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 43,552

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-09 | 05:55
High views
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 43,552
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 43,552

The health ministry in Gaza said on Saturday that at least 43,552 people have been killed in more than 13 months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.
 
The toll includes 44 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 102,765 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7, 2023.
 
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Israel

Palestine

Hamas

Qatar out of Gaza talks, warns Hamas over Doha office: Diplomatic source to AFP
After Hamas' rejection of hostage deal, US asked Qatar to expel group: Reuters
