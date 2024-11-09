News
Qatar out of Gaza talks, warns Hamas over Doha office: Diplomatic source to AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-09 | 09:35
Qatar out of Gaza talks, warns Hamas over Doha office: Diplomatic source to AFP
Qatar has withdrawn as a key mediator for a Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal and warned Hamas that its Doha office "no longer serves its purpose," a diplomatic source told AFP on Saturday.
"The Qataris informed both the Israelis and Hamas that as long as there is a refusal to negotiate a deal in good faith, they cannot continue to mediate. As a consequence, the Hamas political office no longer serves its purpose," the source said on condition of anonymity.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Hamas
Doha
Qatar
Israel
