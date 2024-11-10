US halts supply of D9 bulldozers to Israel for demolishing houses in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-10 | 02:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US halts supply of D9 bulldozers to Israel for demolishing houses in Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US halts supply of D9 bulldozers to Israel for demolishing houses in Gaza

According to  the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, citing security sources, the United States has halted the supply of D9 bulldozers to Israel. 

These bulldozers are used in demolishing houses in the Gaza Strip.
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

United States

Supply

Bulldozer

Gaza

LBCI Next
Gaza Health Ministry lacks resources to save fatal bombing injuries, Al Jazeera reports
Gaza rescuers say 13 children among 30 killed in two Israeli strikes
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
11:13

Five killed in Turkish drone strikes on PKK members in northern Iraq

LBCI
World News
10:40

Israel moves forward on deploying Arrow-3 missile defense system in Germany in 2025

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:36

Hezbollah launches first missile strike on Israel's Avital outpost in occupied Golan Heights

LBCI
World News
09:58

Israeli President Herzog to meet with Biden at White House on Tuesday

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:26

Dutch police arrest pro-Palestinian demonstrators in Amsterdam

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:16

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 43,603

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:14

Gaza Health Ministry lacks resources to save fatal bombing injuries, Al Jazeera reports

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:28

Gaza rescuers say 13 children among 30 killed in two Israeli strikes

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:32

Netanyahu takes responsibility for pager explosions in Lebanon: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:33

Israel breaks sound barrier over Beirut and surrounding regions

LBCI
World News
2024-08-16

Russia says captured village close to key hub of Pokrovsk in east Ukraine

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:12

Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 12 including three children: Health Ministry

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:39

Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06

David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-06

Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Flight trends at Beirut Airport: Holiday bookings climb despite security fears—here are the numbers

LBCI
Middle East News
14:10

Israeli army expected to announce end of Lebanon ground operation soon: Channel 13 reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:17

Israeli army spokesperson addresses flag-burning incident, clarifies war goals

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:34

Israeli airstrike targets Almat, Jbeil District

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Beirut’s Hamra fire destroys 25 cars, reignites debate over generator safety hazards

LBCI
Middle East News
16:38

Israel weighs northern front ceasefire to prevent UN Security Council resolution, says Channel 12

LBCI
Middle East News
08:32

Netanyahu takes responsibility for pager explosions in Lebanon: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:39

Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More