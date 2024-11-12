Israel fails to meet US aid demands to ease Gaza catastrophe: Aid groups

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-12 | 06:56
High views
Israel fails to meet US aid demands to ease Gaza catastrophe: Aid groups
2min
Israel fails to meet US aid demands to ease Gaza catastrophe: Aid groups

International aid groups said that Israel had failed to meet a series of U.S. demands intended to improve the humanitarian crisis in Gaza by a Tuesday deadline.

The United States told its ally Israel in a letter on Oct. 13 that it must take steps to improve the aid situation in war-ravaged Gaza within 30 days. If not, it could face potential restrictions on U.S. military aid.

"Israel not only failed to meet the U.S. criteria that would indicate support to the humanitarian response, but concurrently took actions that dramatically worsened the situation on the ground, particularly in Northern Gaza," a group of eight aid groups including Oxfam, Save the Children and the Norwegian Refugee Council said in 19-page report.

For more than a month, Israeli forces have been pushing deeper into north Gaza, surrounding hospitals and shelters and creating fresh waves of displacement in an operation they say is designed to prevent Hamas fighters regrouping there.


Reuters
War death toll at 43,665 in Gaza: Health Ministry
New aid crossing opened into Gaza, says Israeli army
LBCI Previous

