Hamas condemns the United States for complicity in Gaza 'genocide'

Hamas on Tuesday condemned the United States for complicity in the "war of genocide" in the Gaza Strip after Washington said Israel was not violating U.S. law on the level of aid entering the territory.



Hamas condemned Washington's "claims" that Israel is "taking measures to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza" and said in a statement that it was a "confirmation of the full partnership of President [Joe] Biden's administration in the brutal war of genocide against our people."



AFP