Italy sends more than 15 tons of humanitarian aid to Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-16
2min
An Italian air force plane took off Saturday carrying more than 15 tons of humanitarian aid to be delivered to the population in Gaza, a defense ministry statement said.

The aid aboard the C-130J aircraft, which departed from the central Italian city of Pisa, had been collected by charity group Confederazione Nazionale delle Misericordie d'Italia, the statement said.

"Italy is doing and will continue to do everything possible to alleviate the suffering of the civilian population in Gaza," said Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, adding Italy did not forget those who are suffering and was committed to a de-escalation of the conflict.

The plane will fly to Larnaca airport in Cyprus after which all the materials it is carrying will be transferred to Gaza.

Earlier this year, Italy launched a flagship initiative dubbed Food for Gaza to help civilians there, and it has sent several consignments of aid to those hit by the war ravaging the Palestinian enclave.
 
Reuters
