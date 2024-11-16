News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Italy sends more than 15 tons of humanitarian aid to Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-16 | 09:53
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Italy sends more than 15 tons of humanitarian aid to Gaza
An Italian air force plane took off Saturday carrying more than 15 tons of humanitarian aid to be delivered to the population in Gaza, a defense ministry statement said.
The aid aboard the C-130J aircraft, which departed from the central Italian city of Pisa, had been collected by charity group Confederazione Nazionale delle Misericordie d'Italia, the statement said.
"Italy is doing and will continue to do everything possible to alleviate the suffering of the civilian population in Gaza," said Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, adding Italy did not forget those who are suffering and was committed to a de-escalation of the conflict.
The plane will fly to Larnaca airport in Cyprus after which all the materials it is carrying will be transferred to Gaza.
Earlier this year, Italy launched a flagship initiative dubbed Food for Gaza to help civilians there, and it has sent several consignments of aid to those hit by the war ravaging the Palestinian enclave.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Italy
Gaza
Palestine
Cyprus
Israel
Aid
Next
Gaza's Health Ministry says war death toll reaches 43,799
US says UN committee charge of Israel genocide 'unfounded'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-12
US states Israel 'not found in violation' of law on Gaza aid
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-12
US states Israel 'not found in violation' of law on Gaza aid
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-12
Israel fails to meet US aid demands to ease Gaza catastrophe: Aid groups
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-12
Israel fails to meet US aid demands to ease Gaza catastrophe: Aid groups
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-12
New aid crossing opened into Gaza, says Israeli army
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-12
New aid crossing opened into Gaza, says Israeli army
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-04
US State Department says Blinken urges Israel to increase aid to Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-04
US State Department says Blinken urges Israel to increase aid to Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:28
Gaza's Health Ministry says war death toll reaches 43,799
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:28
Gaza's Health Ministry says war death toll reaches 43,799
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-14
US says UN committee charge of Israel genocide 'unfounded'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-14
US says UN committee charge of Israel genocide 'unfounded'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-14
Israel says HRW 'crimes against humanity' claims are 'completely false'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-14
Israel says HRW 'crimes against humanity' claims are 'completely false'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-14
Israel warfare methods 'consistent with genocide': UN committee
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-14
Israel warfare methods 'consistent with genocide': UN committee
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:14
Israel conducts airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
08:14
Israel conducts airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
09:25
Israel strikes Tyre post-evacuation alerts (Video)
Lebanon News
09:25
Israel strikes Tyre post-evacuation alerts (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-29
Communication lost with several families in Wata Khiam, South Lebanon, as Israeli army enters neighborhood
Lebanon News
2024-10-29
Communication lost with several families in Wata Khiam, South Lebanon, as Israeli army enters neighborhood
0
Middle East News
2024-08-29
Israeli Defense Minister calls for expanded war objectives, plans to discuss with PM Netanyahu
Middle East News
2024-08-29
Israeli Defense Minister calls for expanded war objectives, plans to discuss with PM Netanyahu
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-11-15
Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage
Middle East News
2024-11-15
Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-14
Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-14
Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:23
Israeli media: Military adopts strategy with airstrikes every two hours in Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:23
Israeli media: Military adopts strategy with airstrikes every two hours in Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
06:43
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for Borj El Chmali, Maachouq and Haouch residents in Tyre
Lebanon News
06:43
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for Borj El Chmali, Maachouq and Haouch residents in Tyre
3
Lebanon News
08:57
Israel's warning to South Lebanon residents: Evacuate immediately
Lebanon News
08:57
Israel's warning to South Lebanon residents: Evacuate immediately
4
Lebanon News
05:17
Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
05:17
Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli strikes
5
Lebanon News
07:32
New evacuation warning: Israel urges Ghobeiry and Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate immediately
Lebanon News
07:32
New evacuation warning: Israel urges Ghobeiry and Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate immediately
6
Lebanon News
10:07
Israel warns Hadath, Haret Hreik, and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate immediately
Lebanon News
10:07
Israel warns Hadath, Haret Hreik, and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate immediately
7
Lebanon News
10:30
Israel targets Beirut's southern suburbs with new wave of airstrikes
Lebanon News
10:30
Israel targets Beirut's southern suburbs with new wave of airstrikes
8
Lebanon News
08:14
Israel conducts airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
08:14
Israel conducts airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More