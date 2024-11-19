Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 43,972

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-19 | 05:55
High views
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 43,972
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 43,972

The health ministry in Gaza said on Tuesday that at least 43,972 people have been killed in more than 13 months of war between Israel and Hamas.

The toll includes 50 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 104,008 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began on October 7, 2023.

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Palestine

War

Death Toll

Hamas

Health Ministry

Qatar's Foreign Ministry says Hamas political bureau in Doha not permanently closed
Palestinian Authority says three Palestinians killed in Israeli West Bank raid
