'No justification' for US veto of ceasefire call, says Palestinian UN envoy

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-20 | 13:12
'No justification' for US veto of ceasefire call, says Palestinian UN envoy

The Palestinian envoy to the United Nations, Majed Bamya, said Wednesday that there was "no justification" for Washington's veto of a Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

"There's no justification, no justification whatsoever for vetoing a resolution trying to stop atrocities," he said after the vote.

Gaza's Health Ministry says war death toll at 43,985
Netanyahu, in Gaza, claims Hamas will no longer rule enclave
