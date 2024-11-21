News
World reacts to the ICC warrants for Israeli and Hamas leaders
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-21 | 11:30
World reacts to the ICC warrants for Israeli and Hamas leaders
These are reactions to the International Criminal Court arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and Hamas commander Ibrahim al-Masri, who is believed to be dead.
The warrants are for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity during the Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, and Israel's military campaign in Gaza since then.
Israel:
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office:
"Israel rejects with disgust the absurd and false actions leveled against it by ICC," the office said, calling the move antisemitic.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog:
"The decision chose the side of terrorism and evil over democracy and freedom and turned the international justice system itself into a human shield for Hamas' crimes against humanity."
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar:
"A dark moment for the International Criminal Court," Saar said, saying the court had "lost all legitimacy" and adding that it had issued "absurd orders without authority."
Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid:
"Israel defends its life against organizations that attacked, murdered, and 'raped' our citizens; these arrest warrants are a reward for 'terrorism.'"
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich:
"Israel will continue to defend its citizens and its security with determination," he said, urging Netanyahu to sever contact with the court and impose sanctions on the Palestinian Authority and its leaders "to the point of its collapse."
Israeli Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir:
"The International Criminal Court in The Hague shows once again that it is antisemitic through and through."
Palestinians:
Hamas official statement:
"We call on the International Criminal Court to expand the scope of accountability to all criminal occupation leaders."
Senior Hamas official Basem Naim:
"This is an important step on the path to justice and bringing justice to the victims, but it remains a limited and spiritual step if it is not backed practically by all countries."
United States:
White House National Security Council spokesperson: “The United States fundamentally rejects the Court’s decision to issue arrest warrants for senior Israeli officials. We remain deeply concerned by the Prosecutor’s rush to seek arrest warrants and the troubling process errors that led to this decision."
Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, a close ally of President-elect Trump: "The Court is a dangerous joke. It is now time for the U.S. Senate to act and sanction this irresponsible body."
Europe:
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the ICC warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant are not political, and the court decision should be respected and implemented.
Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp told parliament, "The Netherlands obviously respects the independence of the ICC," adding: "We won't engage in non-essential contacts and we will act on the arrest warrants. We fully comply with the Rome Statute of the ICC," he added.
France's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Christophe Lemoine said the French reaction to the warrants would be "in line with ICC statutes" but declined to say whether France would arrest the leader if he came to the country. "It's a point that is legally complex," he said.
Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Rome would consider with allies how to interpret the decision and act together. "We support the ICC [...] the court must play a legal role and not a political role," he added.
Norway's Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said, "It is important that the ICC carries out its mandate in a judicious manner. I have confidence that the court will proceed with the case based on the highest fair trial standards."
Ireland's Prime Minister Simon Harris called the warrants "an extremely significant step" and added that Ireland respects the role of the ICC and anyone in a position to assist it in carrying out its vital work must do so "with urgency."
Middle East:
Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said the ICC rulings should be respected and implemented, adding that "Palestinians deserve justice."
Reuters
