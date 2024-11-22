Gaza ministry says all hospitals to cut or stop services 'within 48 hours' over fuel shortages

Gaza's health ministry warned Friday that all hospitals in Gaza would have to stop or reduce services "within 48 hours" for lack of fuel, blaming Israel for blocking its entry.



"We raise an urgent warning as all hospitals in Gaza Strip will stop working or reduce their services within 48 hours due to the occupation's (Israel's) obstruction of fuel entry," Marwan al-Hams, director of Gaza's field hospitals, said during a press conference.





AFP