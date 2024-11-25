News
Gaza's health ministry says war death toll stands at 44,235
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-25 | 06:58
Gaza's health ministry says war death toll stands at 44,235
Gaza's health ministry said Monday that at least 44,235 people have been killed in more than 13 months of war between Israel and Hamas.
The toll includes 24 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 104,638 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began on October 7, 2023.
AFP
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:11
Axios: Israel and Lebanon have agreed to the terms of a ceasefire agreement to end the Israel-Hezbollah conflict
Lebanon News
09:11
Axios: Israel and Lebanon have agreed to the terms of a ceasefire agreement to end the Israel-Hezbollah conflict
0
Lebanon News
09:15
Axios: The Israeli Security Cabinet is expected approve the deal with Lebanon on Tuesday according to a US official
Lebanon News
09:15
Axios: The Israeli Security Cabinet is expected approve the deal with Lebanon on Tuesday according to a US official
0
Lebanon News
09:20
Axios: A US official said that the Israeli Cabinet needs to approve the deal on Tuesday and something can always go wrong until then
Lebanon News
09:20
Axios: A US official said that the Israeli Cabinet needs to approve the deal on Tuesday and something can always go wrong until then
0
Lebanon News
09:27
Israeli airstrike hits Haret El Oumaraa in Choueifat (Video)
Lebanon News
09:27
Israeli airstrike hits Haret El Oumaraa in Choueifat (Video)
Axios: Israel and Lebanon have agreed to the terms of a ceasefire agreement to end the Israel-Hezbollah conflict
