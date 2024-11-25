Gaza's health ministry says war death toll stands at 44,235

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-25 | 06:58
High views
Gaza's health ministry says war death toll stands at 44,235
0min
Gaza's health ministry says war death toll stands at 44,235

Gaza's health ministry said Monday that at least 44,235 people have been killed in more than 13 months of war between Israel and Hamas.

The toll includes 24 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 104,638 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began on October 7, 2023.


AFP
