Gaza's health ministry says war death toll at 44,282

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-27 | 07:28
Gaza's health ministry says war death toll at 44,282
Gaza's health ministry says war death toll at 44,282

The health ministry in Gaza said Wednesday that at least 44,282 people have been killed in more than 13 months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

The toll includes 33 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 104,880 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began on October 7, 2023.


AFP
