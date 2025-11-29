Rubio to miss NATO meeting at a critical moment for Ukraine

Two U.S. officials said that Secretary of State Marco Rubio plans to skip next week’s meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels — an unusual absence for Washington’s top diplomat from a key alliance gathering.



One of the officials, who requested anonymity to discuss matters not yet public, said that Deputy Secretary of State will represent the United States in Rubio’s place.



It remains unclear why Rubio intends to miss the December 3 meeting, and his plans could still change at the last minute. But his likely absence comes as U.S. and Ukrainian officials work to narrow their differences over President Donald Trump’s controversial plan to end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and as some European diplomats complain about being sidelined from the process.



Reuters