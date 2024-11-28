News
US officials say Hamas unlikely to agree to Gaza deal before Biden leaves office: Wall Street Journal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-28 | 01:18
US officials say Hamas unlikely to agree to Gaza deal before Biden leaves office: Wall Street Journal
The Wall Street Journal reported, citing American officials, that Hamas has not shown any signs of willingness to reach an agreement regarding the situation in Gaza before the end of U.S. President Joe Biden's term in office.
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
United States
Joe Biden
Gaza
Ceasefire
Hamas
Lebanon News
03:37
Israeli attack injures two in Markaba; Merkava tank fires shell at Al-Wazzani, South Lebanon: NNA
World News
03:29
Media office of PM Mikati: Cabinet expresses confidence in Lebanese Army and its national role
Lebanon News
02:56
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
World News
02:49
China says reports of Defense Minister Dong in corruption probe 'pure fabrications'
Recommended For You
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:34
Israeli army demolishes residential buildings in Rafah, strikes displacement shelter in Khan Younis: Al Jazeera
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:10
Netanyahu aims to promote partial hostage deal in Gaza without ending war: Senior Israeli official to Walla
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:39
Israel appeals against ICC warrant for Netanyahu: PM office
Middle East News
10:58
Israel's Netanyahu to appeal ICC arrest warrant decision: Axios
Subscribe to our VOD
Our visitors readings
World News
2024-09-18
EU chief to visit Poland to meet leaders of flood-hit nations, Warsaw says
Lebanon News
01:11
Israeli army warns residents in South Lebanon against returning home
Lebanon News
2024-09-17
Hezbollah's pagers: How they work and what could have triggered their explosion
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Videos
Lebanon News
02:56
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
News Bulletin Reports
14:38
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
Most read
Lebanon News
14:12
Israel's army reports killing six, arrests others in southern Lebanon; warns civilians to stay away
Lebanon News
08:56
Lebanese Army starts deploying in southern Litani sector (Images)
Lebanon News
10:21
Israeli Chief of Staff: Ceasefire enforcement will be tougher than fighting in Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:38
Israel warns South Lebanon residents to avoid moving toward areas designated for evacuation or approaching Israeli forces
Lebanon News
14:48
Hezbollah claims 'victory' over Israel
Lebanon News
08:33
Israeli forces fire on journalists in South Lebanon's Khiam after Lebanese Army sealed off all entrances
Lebanon News
10:44
Middle East Airlines to resume regular flights on December 12
Lebanon News
15:43
Israeli army claims strike on Hezbollah's 'largest missile production site': Spokesperson claims
