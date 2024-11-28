US officials say Hamas unlikely to agree to Gaza deal before Biden leaves office: Wall Street Journal

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-28 | 01:18
US officials say Hamas unlikely to agree to Gaza deal before Biden leaves office: Wall Street Journal
US officials say Hamas unlikely to agree to Gaza deal before Biden leaves office: Wall Street Journal

The Wall Street Journal reported, citing American officials, that Hamas has not shown any signs of willingness to reach an agreement regarding the situation in Gaza before the end of U.S. President Joe Biden's term in office.
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United States

Joe Biden

Gaza

Ceasefire

Hamas

