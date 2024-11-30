Israeli military says it killed 'militant' employed by World Central Kitchen in Gaza

2024-11-30 | 10:01
Israeli military says it killed &#39;militant&#39; employed by World Central Kitchen in Gaza
Israeli military says it killed 'militant' employed by World Central Kitchen in Gaza

The Israeli military said on Saturday it had killed a militant who had taken part in the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks on Israel and was employed by U.S.-based organization the World Central Kitchen (WCK) in Gaza.


Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Palestine

Gaza

WCK

Israeli army claims targeting vehicle of suspect linked to October 7 attack
Gaza Health Ministry says 44,363 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks
