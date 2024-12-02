UN chief says situation in Gaza 'appalling and apocalyptic'

The U.N. chief said Monday the situation in Gaza is "appalling and apocalyptic," as he called for an end to the war between Israel and Hamas.



"The catastrophe in Gaza is nothing short of a complete breakdown of our common humanity. The nightmare must stop. We cannot continue to look away," U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in remarks read out by his deputy at a Cairo conference aimed to accelerate aid to the Gaza Strip.





AFP