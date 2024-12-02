News
UN chief says situation in Gaza 'appalling and apocalyptic'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-02 | 05:36
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UN chief says situation in Gaza 'appalling and apocalyptic'
The U.N. chief said Monday the situation in Gaza is "appalling and apocalyptic," as he called for an end to the war between Israel and Hamas.
"The catastrophe in Gaza is nothing short of a complete breakdown of our common humanity. The nightmare must stop. We cannot continue to look away," U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in remarks read out by his deputy at a Cairo conference aimed to accelerate aid to the Gaza Strip.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
UN
Chief
Antonio Guterres
Situation
Gaza
Apocalyptic
Israeli army prevents Iranian plane from landing in Syria over suspected arms shipment to Hezbollah: Yedioth Ahronoth
