UN says Gaza has most child amputees per capita globally

The United Nations said Monday that Gaza now has the highest number of child amputees per capita in the world, after more than a year of war between Israel and Hamas.



"Gaza now has the highest number of children amputees per capita anywhere in the world —- many losing limbs and undergoing surgeries without even anesthesia," U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in remarks read out by his deputy at a Cairo conference aimed to accelerate humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.



AFP