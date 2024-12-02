UN says Gaza has most child amputees per capita globally

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-02 | 05:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UN says Gaza has most child amputees per capita globally
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UN says Gaza has most child amputees per capita globally

The United Nations said Monday that Gaza now has the highest number of child amputees per capita in the world, after more than a year of war between Israel and Hamas.

"Gaza now has the highest number of children amputees per capita anywhere in the world —- many losing limbs and undergoing surgeries without even anesthesia," U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in remarks read out by his deputy at a Cairo conference aimed to accelerate humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United Nations

Gaza

Children

Amputees

LBCI Next
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,466
UN chief says situation in Gaza 'appalling and apocalyptic'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-12

Israeli strike hits Deir al-Balah refugee camp in Gaza, targeting civilians including children: Al Jazeera

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-10

Gaza rescuers say 13 children among 30 killed in two Israeli strikes

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-08

Partial UN probe of Gaza war dead over 6 months shows 'nearly 70%' women, children

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-25

Gaza ministry says two children died in hospital in Israeli raid

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:31

Egypt says Fatah-Hamas talks seek to bring post-war Gaza under PA's full control

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:55

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,466

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:36

UN chief says situation in Gaza 'appalling and apocalyptic'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:39

Israeli Finance Minister calls for occupation of Gaza and eradication of Hamas: Israeli Radio

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-27

US pushes for conditional Gaza ceasefire with key regional players

LBCI
Middle East News
10:06

UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting on Syria Tuesday: Diplomatic sources

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-11-21

Fairuz turns 90: A celebration of Lebanon's legendary voice

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:39

Israeli drone kills member of Nabatieh Regional Directorate Sergeant Mahdi Khreis

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:21

Avichay Adraee: Hezbollah launched multiple rockets at Israeli army positions

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:18

Trump adviser Massad Boulos tells LBCI: Biden and Trump collaborated on Lebanon ceasefire, calls presidential crisis ‘challenging’

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:11

Trump says Massad Boulos will serve as adviser on Arab, Middle Eastern affairs

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:49

Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah fighters near church in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:31

Hezbollah says it carried out a defensive response to Israeli army positions in Ruwaisat Al-Alam

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:21

Israeli airstrike hits Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali, Hermel District

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:42

Israeli army claims targeting military vehicles near Hezbollah infrastructure in Bekaa

LBCI
Middle East News
12:12

Israeli army prevents Iranian plane from landing in Syria over suspected arms shipment to Hezbollah: Yedioth Ahronoth

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More