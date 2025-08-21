News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
34
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live at 3
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
34
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UNRWA chief warns many malnourished children will die in Gaza City operation
Israel-Gaza War Updates
21-08-2025 | 07:55
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UNRWA chief warns many malnourished children will die in Gaza City operation
The head of the U.N. Palestinian refugee agency on Thursday voiced concern that children suffering from malnutrition in Gaza will die if emergency provisions are not immediately put in place during Israel's Gaza City military operation.
UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said that its data showed a six-fold increase in the number of children suffering from malnutrition in Gaza City since March.
"We have a population that is extremely weak that will be confronted with a new major military operation," he told a Geneva press club meeting. "Many will simply not have the strength to undergo a new displacement."
"Many of them will not survive," he said of the children, addressing the audience in French. "It is a manufactured and fabricated famine. It is deliberate. Food has been used as an instrument of war," he said.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
United Nations
Israel
Gaza
Palestine
Starvation
Politics
Israel maintains military pressure on Gaza City ahead of planned offensive
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-15
One in ten children screened in UNRWA clinics are malnourished: UNRWA
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-15
One in ten children screened in UNRWA clinics are malnourished: UNRWA
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:30
UN chief urges immediate Gaza ceasefire, warns of casualties from Israeli operation
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:30
UN chief urges immediate Gaza ceasefire, warns of casualties from Israeli operation
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:27
Israel says it has taken first steps of military operation in Gaza City
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:27
Israel says it has taken first steps of military operation in Gaza City
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-25
MSF says quarter of Gaza's young children malnourished
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-25
MSF says quarter of Gaza's young children malnourished
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:38
Israel maintains military pressure on Gaza City ahead of planned offensive
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:38
Israel maintains military pressure on Gaza City ahead of planned offensive
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:30
UN chief urges immediate Gaza ceasefire, warns of casualties from Israeli operation
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:30
UN chief urges immediate Gaza ceasefire, warns of casualties from Israeli operation
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:27
Israel says it has taken first steps of military operation in Gaza City
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:27
Israel says it has taken first steps of military operation in Gaza City
0
World News
2025-08-20
Germany slams 'escalation' of Israel's Gaza military operation
World News
2025-08-20
Germany slams 'escalation' of Israel's Gaza military operation
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-15
MEA advises passengers of travel disruptions due to Air Canada strike on August 16
Lebanon News
2025-08-15
MEA advises passengers of travel disruptions due to Air Canada strike on August 16
0
Lebanon News
09:15
Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee Ambassador: First phase of Palestinian camp weapons handover to begin
Lebanon News
09:15
Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee Ambassador: First phase of Palestinian camp weapons handover to begin
0
Lebanon News
10:12
UNIFIL says it found 50-meter tunnel, unexploded ordnances in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:12
UNIFIL says it found 50-meter tunnel, unexploded ordnances in south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
07:26
MP Gemayel: We support building a state of sovereignty, without marginalizing any Lebanese component
Lebanon News
07:26
MP Gemayel: We support building a state of sovereignty, without marginalizing any Lebanese component
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:57
Paraglider dies in fall off Jounieh coast, Civil Defense says
Lebanon News
10:57
Paraglider dies in fall off Jounieh coast, Civil Defense says
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Mandatory military service for Lebanon’s youth: Solution or just a dream?
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Mandatory military service for Lebanon’s youth: Solution or just a dream?
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Israel weighs multiple Lebanon escalation scenarios as it seeks regional control — the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Israel weighs multiple Lebanon escalation scenarios as it seeks regional control — the details
4
Lebanon News
10:12
UNIFIL says it found 50-meter tunnel, unexploded ordnances in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:12
UNIFIL says it found 50-meter tunnel, unexploded ordnances in south Lebanon
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
From crisis to support: Lebanon launches cash aid for 250,000 war-hit families
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
From crisis to support: Lebanon launches cash aid for 250,000 war-hit families
6
Lebanon News
11:58
Lebanese leaders meet US senator, stress support for army and regional stability
Lebanon News
11:58
Lebanese leaders meet US senator, stress support for army and regional stability
7
Lebanon News
11:38
Lebanon asserts state authority: FM vows centralized weapons, rejects civil war threats
Lebanon News
11:38
Lebanon asserts state authority: FM vows centralized weapons, rejects civil war threats
8
Lebanon News
06:24
Israeli citizen freed after one year in Lebanese prison, mediated by Red Cross
Lebanon News
06:24
Israeli citizen freed after one year in Lebanese prison, mediated by Red Cross
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More