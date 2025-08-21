UNRWA chief warns many malnourished children will die in Gaza City operation

Israel-Gaza War Updates
21-08-2025 | 07:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UNRWA chief warns many malnourished children will die in Gaza City operation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UNRWA chief warns many malnourished children will die in Gaza City operation

The head of the U.N. Palestinian refugee agency on Thursday voiced concern that children suffering from malnutrition in Gaza will die if emergency provisions are not immediately put in place during Israel's Gaza City military operation.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said that its data showed a six-fold increase in the number of children suffering from malnutrition in Gaza City since March.

"We have a population that is extremely weak that will be confronted with a new major military operation," he told a Geneva press club meeting. "Many will simply not have the strength to undergo a new displacement."

"Many of them will not survive," he said of the children, addressing the audience in French. "It is a manufactured and fabricated famine. It is deliberate. Food has been used as an instrument of war," he said.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United Nations

Israel

Gaza

Palestine

Starvation

Politics

Israel maintains military pressure on Gaza City ahead of planned offensive
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-15

One in ten children screened in UNRWA clinics are malnourished: UNRWA

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:30

UN chief urges immediate Gaza ceasefire, warns of casualties from Israeli operation

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:27

Israel says it has taken first steps of military operation in Gaza City

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-25

MSF says quarter of Gaza's young children malnourished

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:38

Israel maintains military pressure on Gaza City ahead of planned offensive

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:30

UN chief urges immediate Gaza ceasefire, warns of casualties from Israeli operation

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:27

Israel says it has taken first steps of military operation in Gaza City

LBCI
World News
2025-08-20

Germany slams 'escalation' of Israel's Gaza military operation

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-15

MEA advises passengers of travel disruptions due to Air Canada strike on August 16

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:15

Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee Ambassador: First phase of Palestinian camp weapons handover to begin

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:12

UNIFIL says it found 50-meter tunnel, unexploded ordnances in south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

MP Gemayel: We support building a state of sovereignty, without marginalizing any Lebanese component

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

Paraglider dies in fall off Jounieh coast, Civil Defense says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Mandatory military service for Lebanon’s youth: Solution or just a dream?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Israel weighs multiple Lebanon escalation scenarios as it seeks regional control — the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:12

UNIFIL says it found 50-meter tunnel, unexploded ordnances in south Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

From crisis to support: Lebanon launches cash aid for 250,000 war-hit families

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:58

Lebanese leaders meet US senator, stress support for army and regional stability

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:38

Lebanon asserts state authority: FM vows centralized weapons, rejects civil war threats

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:24

Israeli citizen freed after one year in Lebanese prison, mediated by Red Cross

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More