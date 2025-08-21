Israel maintains military pressure on Gaza City ahead of planned offensive

Israel-Gaza War Updates
21-08-2025 | 06:38
Israel maintains military pressure on Gaza City ahead of planned offensive
2min
Israel maintains military pressure on Gaza City ahead of planned offensive

The Israeli military maintained its pressure on Gaza City with heavy bombardments overnight, residents said, ahead of a Thursday meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his ministers on plans to seize the enclave's largest city.

The military, a day earlier, called up 60,000 reservists in a sign that the government was pressing ahead with the plan, despite international condemnation. Although one military official said that most reservists would not serve in combat, the strategy to take Gaza City had not yet been finalised.

Calling up tens of thousands of reservists is also likely to take weeks, giving time for mediators to attempt to bridge gaps over a new temporary ceasefire proposal that Hamas has accepted, but the Israeli government has yet to officially respond to.

The proposal calls for a 60-day ceasefire and the release of 10 living hostages being held in Gaza by Hamas militants and of 18 bodies. In turn, Israel would release about 200 long-serving Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

The Israeli government has restated that all of the remaining 50 hostages held by militants in Gaza must be released at once. Israeli officials believe that around 20 of them are still alive.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Middle East

Israel

Gaza

Occupation

Politics

