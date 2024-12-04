News
Over 100 patients at Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza at risk of death as Israeli blockades continue: Al Jazeera
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-04 | 07:28
Over 100 patients at Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza at risk of death as Israeli blockades continue: Al Jazeera
The Director of Hospitals at the Ministry of Health in Gaza told Al Jazeera on Wednesday that more than 100 patients at Kamal Adwan Hospital are currently at risk of death.
He added that Israeli forces are preventing access to Al Awda Hospital.
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Blockade
Ministry of Health
Gaza
Hospitals
Patients
Middle East News
10:03
Iran's Mohammadi left prison chanting protest slogan 'Woman Life Freedom': husband
Middle East News
10:03
Iran's Mohammadi left prison chanting protest slogan 'Woman Life Freedom': husband
0
World News
09:43
Top US executive shot dead in New York City: US media
World News
09:43
Top US executive shot dead in New York City: US media
0
World News
09:34
Nobel committee calls for 'permanent' release of Iran's Mohammadi
World News
09:34
Nobel committee calls for 'permanent' release of Iran's Mohammadi
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:28
Hamas threatens to 'neutralize' hostages if Israel launches rescue: Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:28
Hamas threatens to 'neutralize' hostages if Israel launches rescue: Reuters
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:28
Hamas threatens to 'neutralize' hostages if Israel launches rescue: Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:28
Hamas threatens to 'neutralize' hostages if Israel launches rescue: Reuters
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:14
US, Israel officials set to hold talks on Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal: Axios
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:14
US, Israel officials set to hold talks on Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal: Axios
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:50
Gaza health ministry says war death toll reached 44,532
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:50
Gaza health ministry says war death toll reached 44,532
0
Middle East News
00:27
Norway wealth fund divests from Israel's Bezeq for providing telecoms services to West Bank settlements
Middle East News
00:27
Norway wealth fund divests from Israel's Bezeq for providing telecoms services to West Bank settlements
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
US senator: Israel used US-made bomb in attack on Hezbollah leader
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
US senator: Israel used US-made bomb in attack on Hezbollah leader
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Airstrike hits village of Maaysrah in Ftouh Kesrouane (Videos)
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Airstrike hits village of Maaysrah in Ftouh Kesrouane (Videos)
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-17
Israeli Army spokesperson: Israeli airstrike on Nabatieh, South Lebanon, targeted Hezbollah arms depot
Lebanon News
2024-08-17
Israeli Army spokesperson: Israeli airstrike on Nabatieh, South Lebanon, targeted Hezbollah arms depot
0
Middle East News
2024-09-23
Israeli army says sirens sound in northern West Bank
Middle East News
2024-09-23
Israeli army says sirens sound in northern West Bank
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
1
Lebanon News
02:27
Lebanese Forces calls on Hezbollah to legalize its institutions, including Al-Qard Al-Hassan
Lebanon News
02:27
Lebanese Forces calls on Hezbollah to legalize its institutions, including Al-Qard Al-Hassan
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Amid shifting dynamics, Lebanon's military bolsters border defenses as Syrian conflict reignites
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Amid shifting dynamics, Lebanon's military bolsters border defenses as Syrian conflict reignites
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Israeli violations persist: Hezbollah retaliates for the first time amid fragile ceasefire
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Israeli violations persist: Hezbollah retaliates for the first time amid fragile ceasefire
4
Middle East News
10:35
Israeli strike near Damascus killed Hezbollah liaison with Syrian army: Security source tells Reuters
Middle East News
10:35
Israeli strike near Damascus killed Hezbollah liaison with Syrian army: Security source tells Reuters
5
Lebanon News
11:57
Turkish Airlines restarts flights to Beirut
Lebanon News
11:57
Turkish Airlines restarts flights to Beirut
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Israel examines worst-case scenarios in Syria, continues to threaten Lebanon despite US warnings over ceasefire violations
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Israel examines worst-case scenarios in Syria, continues to threaten Lebanon despite US warnings over ceasefire violations
7
Lebanon News
04:56
Amal Shehadeh: Israel was set to respond to missiles fired toward Shebaa Farms with intensive airstrikes on Beirut
Lebanon News
04:56
Amal Shehadeh: Israel was set to respond to missiles fired toward Shebaa Farms with intensive airstrikes on Beirut
8
Lebanon News
04:25
Massad Boulos: Ceasefire agreement is comprehensive and covers all key points, no rush in electing a president randomly
Lebanon News
04:25
Massad Boulos: Ceasefire agreement is comprehensive and covers all key points, no rush in electing a president randomly
