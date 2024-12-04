Over 100 patients at Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza at risk of death as Israeli blockades continue: Al Jazeera

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-04 | 07:28
High views
Over 100 patients at Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza at risk of death as Israeli blockades continue: Al Jazeera
0min
Over 100 patients at Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza at risk of death as Israeli blockades continue: Al Jazeera

The Director of Hospitals at the Ministry of Health in Gaza told Al Jazeera on Wednesday that more than 100 patients at Kamal Adwan Hospital are currently at risk of death. 

He added that Israeli forces are preventing access to Al Awda Hospital. 
