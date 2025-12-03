Israel says preparing to receive Gaza hostage remains Wednesday

Israel-Gaza War Updates
03-12-2025 | 08:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel says preparing to receive Gaza hostage remains Wednesday
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel says preparing to receive Gaza hostage remains Wednesday

The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was preparing on Wednesday to receive the remains of a deceased hostage from the Gaza Strip, where militants are still holding the bodies of two captives.

"Israel is preparing to receive in the coming hours from the Red Cross the coffin of a fallen hostage who was located today during searches in the northern Gaza Strip," a statement from Netanyahu's office said, adding that it would be sent for forensic identification.

In a statement earlier on Wednesday, Hamas's armed wing said that along with the armed wing of the Islamic Jihad militant group, it would hand over a hostage body at 5pm local time (1500 GMT).

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

preparing

receive

hostage

remains

Wednesday

LBCI Next
Israel says to allow Gazans to exit to Egypt 'in coming days'
Israeli police say received presumed remains of one of last two Gaza hostages
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-06

Israel says hostage remains returned from Gaza belong to Tanzanian student

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-20

Israeli military says Red Cross on its way to receive Gaza hostage body

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:01

Israel says remains Hamas handed over on Tuesday are not those of a Gaza hostage

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-27

Hamas says to hand over remains of the 16th Gaza hostage

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:48

Egypt denies deal with Israel to allow some Gaza residents to exit

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:59

Hamas, Islamic Jihad sources say to give Israel sample from body found in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:01

Israel says remains Hamas handed over on Tuesday are not those of a Gaza hostage

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:40

Israel says to allow Gazans to exit to Egypt 'in coming days'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-13

Roads plagued by chaos, nonfunctioning traffic lights; Lebanon explores measures to restore order

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:44

Israeli Economy Minister: Lebanon must disarm Hezbollah before economic talks

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-03

Moroccan feminist gets 30 months in jail for blasphemy: Lawyer

LBCI
World News
2025-10-17

EU supports Trump-Putin meeting in Budapest if it 'moves forward' peace process

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:50

Israeli military accuses Hezbollah Unit 121 of assassinating four key Lebanese figures to conceal Beirut Port blast details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Israel presses US envoy Ortagus with claims on Hezbollah, threatens wider military action

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:37

Netanyahu says will send Israeli representative to meet officials in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:23

Pope Leo XIV to LBCI: I will continue contacts with world leaders in pursuit of peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:11

PM Salam tells Al Jazeera: Hezbollah must surrender weapons; Lebanon regains decision over war and peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:27

Lebanese Sources to LBCI: Simon Karam’s appointment increases pressure on Netanyahu as Ortagus heads to Jordan before returning with UN delegation

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:30

Western sources to LBCI: US pressure led to adding civilians to mechanism talks; too early to judge impact on de-escalation

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:44

Israeli Economy Minister: Lebanon must disarm Hezbollah before economic talks

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More