Israel says preparing to receive Gaza hostage remains Wednesday

The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was preparing on Wednesday to receive the remains of a deceased hostage from the Gaza Strip, where militants are still holding the bodies of two captives.



"Israel is preparing to receive in the coming hours from the Red Cross the coffin of a fallen hostage who was located today during searches in the northern Gaza Strip," a statement from Netanyahu's office said, adding that it would be sent for forensic identification.



In a statement earlier on Wednesday, Hamas's armed wing said that along with the armed wing of the Islamic Jihad militant group, it would hand over a hostage body at 5pm local time (1500 GMT).



AFP