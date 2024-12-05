Israel's foreign ministry calls Amnesty accusation of genocide in Gaza 'entirely false'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-05 | 02:50
High views
Israel's foreign ministry calls Amnesty accusation of genocide in Gaza 'entirely false'
Israel's foreign ministry calls Amnesty accusation of genocide in Gaza 'entirely false'

Israel dismissed as "entirely false" an Amnesty International report on Thursday accusing it of committing genocide in the Gaza Strip.

"The deplorable and fanatical organization Amnesty International has once again produced a fabricated report that is entirely false and based on lies," Israel's foreign ministry claimed in a statement.

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Amnesty International

Genocide

Gaza Strip

