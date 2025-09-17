News
Trump arrives at Windsor Castle for start of UK state visit
World News
17-09-2025
Trump arrives at Windsor Castle for start of UK state visit
U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, arrived by helicopter at Windsor Castle on Wednesday for the first full day of his historic second state visit to the UK.
They were greeted by the heir to the throne, Prince William, and his wife, Princess Catherine, as they emerged under grey skies from the presidential helicopter, Marine One, which had landed on the lawn of the centuries-old castle.
AFP
World News
United Kingdom
Donald Trump
Windsor Castle
US designates 4 Iran-allied armed groups as 'terrorist organizations'
'Ball still in Iran's court' after nuclear talks with European powers: Berlin
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
