Gaza ceasefire proposal mirrors Lebanon agreement, says LBCI correspondent in Haifa

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-05 | 08:13
Gaza ceasefire proposal mirrors Lebanon agreement, says LBCI correspondent in Haifa
Gaza ceasefire proposal mirrors Lebanon agreement, says LBCI correspondent in Haifa

LBCI correspondent in Haifa, Amal Shehadeh, reported that a proposed hostage exchange deal is linked to a potential 45- to 60-day ceasefire in Gaza. 

She noted that the proposal is similar to the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon.

According to Shehadeh, Hamas currently holds 33 Israeli captives alive, while others are presumed to have been killed.

The Egyptian-mediated proposal reportedly calls for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Rafah border crossing and other positions. However, Shehadeh confirmed that Israel has rejected these terms.
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Ceasefire

Egypt

Lebanon

Israel

Hamas

Hostage

