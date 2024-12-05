News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Gaza ceasefire proposal mirrors Lebanon agreement, says LBCI correspondent in Haifa
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-05 | 08:13
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Gaza ceasefire proposal mirrors Lebanon agreement, says LBCI correspondent in Haifa
LBCI correspondent in Haifa, Amal Shehadeh, reported that a proposed hostage exchange deal is linked to a potential 45- to 60-day ceasefire in Gaza.
She noted that the proposal is similar to the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon.
According to Shehadeh, Hamas currently holds 33 Israeli captives alive, while others are presumed to have been killed.
The Egyptian-mediated proposal reportedly calls for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Rafah border crossing and other positions. However, Shehadeh confirmed that Israel has rejected these terms.
Israel Gaza War Updates
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Ceasefire
Egypt
Lebanon
Israel
Hamas
Hostage
Next
Israel proposes updated deal to Hamas as Trump pushes urgent resolution to save Gaza hostages before inauguration: Axios
Gaza civil defense says 20 killed in Israeli strike on displacement camp: AFP
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-27
El Sisi says Egypt proposes two-day Gaza ceasefire for release of four Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-27
El Sisi says Egypt proposes two-day Gaza ceasefire for release of four Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:53
Israel proposes updated deal to Hamas as Trump pushes urgent resolution to save Gaza hostages before inauguration: Axios
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:53
Israel proposes updated deal to Hamas as Trump pushes urgent resolution to save Gaza hostages before inauguration: Axios
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-04
US, Israel officials set to hold talks on Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal: Axios
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-04
US, Israel officials set to hold talks on Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal: Axios
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-01
Hamas' armed wing releases new video of American-Israeli hostage in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-01
Hamas' armed wing releases new video of American-Israeli hostage in Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Mixed expectations: Israeli proposal for prisoner exchange deal awaits Hamas' response
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Mixed expectations: Israeli proposal for prisoner exchange deal awaits Hamas' response
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:12
Hamas says Amnesty 'genocide' report shows world needs 'to act'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:12
Hamas says Amnesty 'genocide' report shows world needs 'to act'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:43
Qatar resumes Gaza mediation: Source with knowledge of talks to AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:43
Qatar resumes Gaza mediation: Source with knowledge of talks to AFP
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:57
War death toll in Gaza reaches 44,580: Health ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:57
War death toll in Gaza reaches 44,580: Health ministry
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:40
Speaker Nabih Berri invites US envoy Amos Hochstein to January 9 parliamentary session
Lebanon News
12:40
Speaker Nabih Berri invites US envoy Amos Hochstein to January 9 parliamentary session
0
Lebanon News
03:12
Lebanese army to detonate unexploded ordnance across multiple locations
Lebanon News
03:12
Lebanese army to detonate unexploded ordnance across multiple locations
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-07
Presidential elections 101: Who are the two candidates ahead of the next presidential elections session?
Lebanon News
2023-06-07
Presidential elections 101: Who are the two candidates ahead of the next presidential elections session?
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-27
Israeli army fires warning shots to prevent Hezbollah movement near Kfarkela, South Lebanon: Walla reports
Lebanon News
2024-11-27
Israeli army fires warning shots to prevent Hezbollah movement near Kfarkela, South Lebanon: Walla reports
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:49
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
Lebanon News
03:49
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:33
Israel warns Lebanese residents against traveling south to designated villages: Army spokesperson
Lebanon News
03:33
Israel warns Lebanese residents against traveling south to designated villages: Army spokesperson
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon's presidential election: Two perspectives emerge ahead of January session
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon's presidential election: Two perspectives emerge ahead of January session
3
Lebanon News
15:04
Lebanon's education minister announces school resumption plans after ceasefire
Lebanon News
15:04
Lebanon's education minister announces school resumption plans after ceasefire
4
Lebanon News
01:24
US envoy Hochstein to visit Beirut 'soon' for ceasefire oversight: Al-Akhbar reports
Lebanon News
01:24
US envoy Hochstein to visit Beirut 'soon' for ceasefire oversight: Al-Akhbar reports
5
Lebanon News
03:49
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
Lebanon News
03:49
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:53
Israel proposes updated deal to Hamas as Trump pushes urgent resolution to save Gaza hostages before inauguration: Axios
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:53
Israel proposes updated deal to Hamas as Trump pushes urgent resolution to save Gaza hostages before inauguration: Axios
7
Variety and Tech
14:34
Photojournalist Christina Assi among BBC’s 100 Women 2024, honored for resilience after injury in South Lebanon
Variety and Tech
14:34
Photojournalist Christina Assi among BBC’s 100 Women 2024, honored for resilience after injury in South Lebanon
8
Middle East News
15:17
Syria rebels surround key city of Hama 'from three sides': War monitor says
Middle East News
15:17
Syria rebels surround key city of Hama 'from three sides': War monitor says
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More