Gaza ceasefire proposal mirrors Lebanon agreement, says LBCI correspondent in Haifa

LBCI correspondent in Haifa, Amal Shehadeh, reported that a proposed hostage exchange deal is linked to a potential 45- to 60-day ceasefire in Gaza.



She noted that the proposal is similar to the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon.



According to Shehadeh, Hamas currently holds 33 Israeli captives alive, while others are presumed to have been killed.



The Egyptian-mediated proposal reportedly calls for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Rafah border crossing and other positions. However, Shehadeh confirmed that Israel has rejected these terms.