Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,758

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-09 | 07:19
High views
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,758

The health ministry in Gaza said Monday that at least 44,758 people have been killed in more than 14 months of war between Israel and Hamas.

The toll includes 50 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 106,134 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war.

AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates

Health Ministry

Gaza

Hamas

Israel

War

Death Toll

