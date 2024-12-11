Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,805

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-11 | 05:29
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,805
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,805

The health ministry in Gaza said Wednesday that at least 44,805 people have been killed in more than 14 months of war between Israel and Hamas.

The toll includes 19 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 106,257 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Gaza

Hamas

Health Ministry

Death Toll

War

