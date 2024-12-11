News
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,805
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-11 | 05:29
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,805
The health ministry in Gaza said Wednesday that at least 44,805 people have been killed in more than 14 months of war between Israel and Hamas.
The toll includes 19 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 106,257 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Gaza
Hamas
Health Ministry
Death Toll
War
Gaza rescuers say at least 22 killed in overnight Israel strike
Previous
