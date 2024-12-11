News
Israel's defense minister sees 'chance' for Gaza hostage deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-11 | 12:13
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel's defense minister sees 'chance' for Gaza hostage deal
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz told his U.S. counterpart Lloyd Austin Wednesday that there was "currently a chance" for a deal to release the remaining hostages seized in October 2023.
"There is currently a chance for a new deal," Katz told Austin in a phone call, according to a readout from his office.
"We are hoping for the release of all the hostages, including U.S. citizens," he said.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Israel Katz
Lloyd Austin
Gaza
Hostages
United States
