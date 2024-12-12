Vatican officials, Palestinian president discuss Gaza's 'very serious' needs

2024-12-12 | 08:12
Vatican officials, Palestinian president discuss Gaza's 'very serious' needs

Pope Francis met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at the Vatican on Thursday, their first face-to-face encounter in three years, as the pontiff has become more vocal in his criticism of Israel's military campaign in Gaza.

The two men held private talks for a half-hour, the Vatican said but offered few other details about the meeting.

A statement said Abbas also met afterwards with the Catholic Church's top diplomatic officials to discuss the "very serious humanitarian situation in Gaza, where it is hoped that there will be a ceasefire and the release of all hostages as soon as possible."

Abbas said in a statement that he thanked the pope "for his positions in support of achieving a just peace in Palestine based on the two-state solution."

Abbas is in Rome for a brief visit this week. He is also due to meet Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday.

The pope, as leader of the 1.4-billion-member Roman Catholic Church, is usually careful about taking sides in conflicts, but has recently been more outspoken about Israel's campaign in its ongoing conflict with the militant group Hamas.


Reuters
