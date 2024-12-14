Egypt's Sisi discusses Gaza ceasefire efforts, hostages with top US officials

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-14 | 06:06
High views
Egypt&#39;s Sisi discusses Gaza ceasefire efforts, hostages with top US officials
0min
Egypt's Sisi discusses Gaza ceasefire efforts, hostages with top US officials

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi discussed with visiting U.S. officials on Saturday efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza and a prisoner exchange deal in the Palestinian enclave, Sisi’s office said.

The officials who met Sisi in Cairo included U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan and U.S. Middle East envoy Brett McGurk, it said.


Reuters
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,930
Gaza Health Ministry says war death toll at 44,875
