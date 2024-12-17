Intensive Egyptian-Qatari efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza: Al-Qahera News

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-17 | 08:31
High views
Intensive Egyptian-Qatari efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza: Al-Qahera News
0min
Intensive Egyptian-Qatari efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza: Al-Qahera News

Al-Qahera News reported on Tuesday that intensive Egyptian and Qatari efforts are underway with all parties to reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

Egypt, Qatar, and the United States are attempting to mediate between Israel and Hamas to reach an agreement to end the war that has been ongoing in the territory for more than a year.

