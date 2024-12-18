News
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 45,097
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-18 | 06:16
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 45,097
The health ministry in Gaza said on Wednesday that at least 45,097 people have been killed during more than 14 months of war.
The toll includes 38 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 107,244 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Health Ministry
Gaza
War
Israel
Gaza mediators intensify ceasefire efforts, Israeli strikes kill 20 people
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-01
Gaza's health ministry says Israel-Hamas war death toll at 44,429
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-01
Gaza's health ministry says Israel-Hamas war death toll at 44,429
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-16
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll tops 45,000
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-16
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll tops 45,000
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-15
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,976
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-15
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,976
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-14
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,930
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-14
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,930
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:05
Gaza mediators intensify ceasefire efforts, Israeli strikes kill 20 people
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:05
Gaza mediators intensify ceasefire efforts, Israeli strikes kill 20 people
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:28
US sees 'cautious optimism' on reaching Gaza ceasefire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:28
US sees 'cautious optimism' on reaching Gaza ceasefire
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-17
Kirby says: White House believes we are close to reaching an agreement in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-17
Kirby says: White House believes we are close to reaching an agreement in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-17
Israel says Gaza deal closer than ever, Hamas submits list of living hostages: Amal Shehadeh
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-17
Israel says Gaza deal closer than ever, Hamas submits list of living hostages: Amal Shehadeh
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
02:44
Netanyahu says Israel will remain on Mount Hermon 'until another arrangement is found'
Middle East News
02:44
Netanyahu says Israel will remain on Mount Hermon 'until another arrangement is found'
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-03
Lebanon updates fuel prices
Lebanon News
2024-12-03
Lebanon updates fuel prices
0
Lebanon News
05:28
PM Mikati discusses regional and security issues with Qatari Ambassador, IOM Director, and security officials
Lebanon News
05:28
PM Mikati discusses regional and security issues with Qatari Ambassador, IOM Director, and security officials
0
Lebanon News
04:21
Israeli citizens cross into South Lebanon and set up tents in Maroun El Ras, Israeli military reports
Lebanon News
04:21
Israeli citizens cross into South Lebanon and set up tents in Maroun El Ras, Israeli military reports
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:21
Israeli citizens cross into South Lebanon and set up tents in Maroun El Ras, Israeli military reports
Lebanon News
04:21
Israeli citizens cross into South Lebanon and set up tents in Maroun El Ras, Israeli military reports
2
Lebanon News
11:40
Lebanese Internal Security Forces warn against using Israeli-developed WAZE App
Lebanon News
11:40
Lebanese Internal Security Forces warn against using Israeli-developed WAZE App
3
Lebanon News
11:50
Swiss parliament votes to ban Hezbollah
Lebanon News
11:50
Swiss parliament votes to ban Hezbollah
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Syrian border realities shift as Lebanese families revisit long-abandoned villages
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Syrian border realities shift as Lebanese families revisit long-abandoned villages
5
Lebanon News
14:35
Israeli military strikes Hezbollah target in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:35
Israeli military strikes Hezbollah target in southern Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
00:26
Israeli drones fly at low altitude over Beirut and southern suburbs: NNA
Lebanon News
00:26
Israeli drones fly at low altitude over Beirut and southern suburbs: NNA
7
Lebanon News
05:51
Israeli army continues demolition of houses in Tyre District and border villages: NNA
Lebanon News
05:51
Israeli army continues demolition of houses in Tyre District and border villages: NNA
8
Lebanon News
07:11
Low-altitude drones spotted over Beirut, surroundings: State media reports
Lebanon News
07:11
Low-altitude drones spotted over Beirut, surroundings: State media reports
