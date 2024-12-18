Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 45,097

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-18 | 06:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 45,097
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 45,097

The health ministry in Gaza said on Wednesday that at least 45,097 people have been killed during more than 14 months of war.

The toll includes 38 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 107,244 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Health Ministry

Gaza

War

Israel

Gaza mediators intensify ceasefire efforts, Israeli strikes kill 20 people
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-01

Gaza's health ministry says Israel-Hamas war death toll at 44,429

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-16

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll tops 45,000

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-15

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,976

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-14

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,930

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:05

Gaza mediators intensify ceasefire efforts, Israeli strikes kill 20 people

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:28

US sees 'cautious optimism' on reaching Gaza ceasefire

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-17

Kirby says: White House believes we are close to reaching an agreement in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-17

Israel says Gaza deal closer than ever, Hamas submits list of living hostages: Amal Shehadeh

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
02:44

Netanyahu says Israel will remain on Mount Hermon 'until another arrangement is found'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-03

Lebanon updates fuel prices

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:28

PM Mikati discusses regional and security issues with Qatari Ambassador, IOM Director, and security officials

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:21

Israeli citizens cross into South Lebanon and set up tents in Maroun El Ras, Israeli military reports

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-10

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:21

Israeli citizens cross into South Lebanon and set up tents in Maroun El Ras, Israeli military reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:40

Lebanese Internal Security Forces warn against using Israeli-developed WAZE App

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:50

Swiss parliament votes to ban Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

Syrian border realities shift as Lebanese families revisit long-abandoned villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:35

Israeli military strikes Hezbollah target in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:26

Israeli drones fly at low altitude over Beirut and southern suburbs: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:51

Israeli army continues demolition of houses in Tyre District and border villages: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:11

Low-altitude drones spotted over Beirut, surroundings: State media reports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More