News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Jadal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
War death toll in Gaza stands at 45,129: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-19 | 07:40
High views
Share
Share
0
min
War death toll in Gaza stands at 45,129: Health Ministry
The health ministry in Gaza said Thursday that at least 45,129 people have been killed during more than 14 months of war between Israel and Hamas.
The toll includes 32 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 107,338 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began on October 7, 2023.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
War
Death
Toll
Gaza
Israel
Health
Ministry
Israeli lawmakers tour near Gaza to promote settlement expansion: Al Jazeera cites Israeli media
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-01
Gaza's health ministry says Israel-Hamas war death toll at 44,429
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-01
Gaza's health ministry says Israel-Hamas war death toll at 44,429
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-18
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 45,097
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-18
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 45,097
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-16
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll tops 45,000
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-16
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll tops 45,000
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-15
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,976
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-15
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,976
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:27
Israeli lawmakers tour near Gaza to promote settlement expansion: Al Jazeera cites Israeli media
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:27
Israeli lawmakers tour near Gaza to promote settlement expansion: Al Jazeera cites Israeli media
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:12
HRW says Israel's deprivation of water in Gaza is act of genocide
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:12
HRW says Israel's deprivation of water in Gaza is act of genocide
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-18
Optimism, but uncertainty remains over hostage swap talks and Israeli security control
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-18
Optimism, but uncertainty remains over hostage swap talks and Israeli security control
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-18
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 45,097
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-18
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 45,097
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:53
Mikati at D-8 Summit in Egypt: Development cannot thrive without justice
Lebanon News
09:53
Mikati at D-8 Summit in Egypt: Development cannot thrive without justice
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-02
Lebanese Army to detonate unexploded ordnance in Arnoun, Nabatieh
Lebanon News
2024-12-02
Lebanese Army to detonate unexploded ordnance in Arnoun, Nabatieh
0
Lebanon News
11:38
Lebanese Army urges citizens to avoid approaching areas where its units are operating
Lebanon News
11:38
Lebanese Army urges citizens to avoid approaching areas where its units are operating
0
Middle East News
2024-10-15
Iran condemns EU sanctions and denies supplying ballistic missiles to Russia
Middle East News
2024-10-15
Iran condemns EU sanctions and denies supplying ballistic missiles to Russia
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:51
Frangieh reaffirms presidential bid, urges unity in upcoming election session
Lebanon News
14:51
Frangieh reaffirms presidential bid, urges unity in upcoming election session
2
Middle East News
11:32
Syrian leader Ahmad Al Sharaa calls for development and rebuilding effort in BBC interview
Middle East News
11:32
Syrian leader Ahmad Al Sharaa calls for development and rebuilding effort in BBC interview
3
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:27
Israeli lawmakers tour near Gaza to promote settlement expansion: Al Jazeera cites Israeli media
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:27
Israeli lawmakers tour near Gaza to promote settlement expansion: Al Jazeera cites Israeli media
4
Middle East News
12:18
Syrian Transitional Transport Minister to LBCI: New leadership to handle Hezbollah members peacefully
Middle East News
12:18
Syrian Transitional Transport Minister to LBCI: New leadership to handle Hezbollah members peacefully
5
Lebanon News
08:44
Hezbollah calls on nations to unite against aggression targeting the region's peoples
Lebanon News
08:44
Hezbollah calls on nations to unite against aggression targeting the region's peoples
6
Lebanon News
11:38
Lebanese Army urges citizens to avoid approaching areas where its units are operating
Lebanon News
11:38
Lebanese Army urges citizens to avoid approaching areas where its units are operating
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Long-term goals: Israel expands military presence in Syria with plans for strategic control
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Long-term goals: Israel expands military presence in Syria with plans for strategic control
8
Lebanon News
08:55
Deputy Parliament Speaker discusses reconstruction and economic aid with World Bank official
Lebanon News
08:55
Deputy Parliament Speaker discusses reconstruction and economic aid with World Bank official
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More