War death toll in Gaza stands at 45,129: Health Ministry

2024-12-19 | 07:40
War death toll in Gaza stands at 45,129: Health Ministry
War death toll in Gaza stands at 45,129: Health Ministry

The health ministry in Gaza said Thursday that at least 45,129 people have been killed during more than 14 months of war between Israel and Hamas.

The toll includes 32 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 107,338 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began on October 7, 2023.


AFP
