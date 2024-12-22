News
Gaza's Health Ministry says war death toll at 45,259
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-22 | 05:32
Gaza's Health Ministry says war death toll at 45,259
The health ministry in Gaza said on Sunday that at least 45,259 people have been killed during more than 14 months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.
The toll includes 32 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 107,627 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began on October 7, 2023.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Health
Ministry
Israel
War
Death
Hamas, other Palestinian groups say Gaza ceasefire deal 'closer than ever'
Previous
