Gaza's Health Ministry says war death toll at 45,259

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-22 | 05:32
Gaza's Health Ministry says war death toll at 45,259
0min
Gaza's Health Ministry says war death toll at 45,259

The health ministry in Gaza said on Sunday that at least 45,259 people have been killed during more than 14 months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

The toll includes 32 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 107,627 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began on October 7, 2023.


AFP
