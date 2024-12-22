News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Palestinian officer killed in West Bank clashes with militants
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-22 | 09:50
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Palestinian officer killed in West Bank clashes with militants
A Palestinian officer was killed Sunday during clashes with militants in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Authority’s security force said, nearly two weeks into intense fighting in the northern Jenin area.
Clashes between local militants and Palestinian Authority (PA) forces are typically uncommon, but Jenin and its adjacent refugee camp have witnessed frequent gunfights in recent days, triggered by arrests made earlier this month.
The PA’s force, which exercises limited control over the West Bank, said “outlaws” in the Jenin camp opened fire on Sunday at a group of security personnel, killing one officer and wounding two others.
“First Assistant Saher Farouk Jumaa Erheil was martyred this morning while performing his national duty,” the force said in a statement.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Palestinian
Officer
Killed
West Bank
Clashes
Militants
Next
Gaza's Health Ministry says war death toll at 45,259
Hamas, other Palestinian groups say Gaza ceasefire deal 'closer than ever'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-19
Palestinian Authority says three Palestinians killed in Israeli West Bank raid
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-19
Palestinian Authority says three Palestinians killed in Israeli West Bank raid
0
Middle East News
2024-10-10
Israeli officer killed, soldier seriously wounded in southern Lebanon clashes
Middle East News
2024-10-10
Israeli officer killed, soldier seriously wounded in southern Lebanon clashes
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-15
Gaza rescuers say 18 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes: AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-15
Gaza rescuers say 18 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes: AFP
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-13
Israeli army says 50 Palestinians arrested in West Bank, weapons and funds seized
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-13
Israeli army says 50 Palestinians arrested in West Bank, weapons and funds seized
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:32
Gaza's Health Ministry says war death toll at 45,259
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:32
Gaza's Health Ministry says war death toll at 45,259
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:17
Hamas, other Palestinian groups say Gaza ceasefire deal 'closer than ever'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:17
Hamas, other Palestinian groups say Gaza ceasefire deal 'closer than ever'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-21
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 45,227
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-21
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 45,227
0
Middle East News
2024-12-21
Pope Francis slams 'cruelty' of strike killing Gaza children
Middle East News
2024-12-21
Pope Francis slams 'cruelty' of strike killing Gaza children
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-11-25
Ben-Gvir, Smotrich oppose Lebanon settlement efforts, but avoid government split
Middle East News
2024-11-25
Ben-Gvir, Smotrich oppose Lebanon settlement efforts, but avoid government split
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Israeli army bulldozes lemon orchards near UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Israeli army bulldozes lemon orchards near UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Rescue efforts continue in Karak, Zahle, as death toll rises to 11 and 20 injured
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Rescue efforts continue in Karak, Zahle, as death toll rises to 11 and 20 injured
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-30
Social Affairs Minister Hajjar's office announces cash assistance transferred to 9,950 Lebanese families
Lebanon News
2024-09-30
Social Affairs Minister Hajjar's office announces cash assistance transferred to 9,950 Lebanese families
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:44
Murex d'Or 2024 red carpet sparks excitement for star-studded ceremony
Lebanon News
11:44
Murex d'Or 2024 red carpet sparks excitement for star-studded ceremony
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Fall of Syria's regime clears path for Lebanese army to reclaim Palestinian faction-held sites in Lebanon: The details
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Fall of Syria's regime clears path for Lebanese army to reclaim Palestinian faction-held sites in Lebanon: The details
3
Lebanon News
10:26
Elderly woman evacuated from Bani Haiyyan amid reports of Israeli demolitions
Lebanon News
10:26
Elderly woman evacuated from Bani Haiyyan amid reports of Israeli demolitions
4
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Israeli vehicles block road, damage property in Deir Mimas: LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Israeli vehicles block road, damage property in Deir Mimas: LBCI
5
Lebanon News
07:02
Lebanese Druze delegation meets Syrian leadership, opening new chapter in relations
Lebanon News
07:02
Lebanese Druze delegation meets Syrian leadership, opening new chapter in relations
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israel's defense system falters as Yemen missile attacks and regional tensions mount
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israel's defense system falters as Yemen missile attacks and regional tensions mount
7
Lebanon News
06:32
LBCI sources: Israeli army releases abducted Lebanese citizen
Lebanon News
06:32
LBCI sources: Israeli army releases abducted Lebanese citizen
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:17
Hamas, other Palestinian groups say Gaza ceasefire deal 'closer than ever'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:17
Hamas, other Palestinian groups say Gaza ceasefire deal 'closer than ever'
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More