Palestinian officer killed in West Bank clashes with militants

A Palestinian officer was killed Sunday during clashes with militants in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Authority’s security force said, nearly two weeks into intense fighting in the northern Jenin area.



Clashes between local militants and Palestinian Authority (PA) forces are typically uncommon, but Jenin and its adjacent refugee camp have witnessed frequent gunfights in recent days, triggered by arrests made earlier this month.



The PA’s force, which exercises limited control over the West Bank, said “outlaws” in the Jenin camp opened fire on Sunday at a group of security personnel, killing one officer and wounding two others.



“First Assistant Saher Farouk Jumaa Erheil was martyred this morning while performing his national duty,” the force said in a statement.





AFP