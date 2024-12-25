Israeli president urges leadership to secure Gaza hostage deal

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-25 | 12:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli president urges leadership to secure Gaza hostage deal
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli president urges leadership to secure Gaza hostage deal

Israel's President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday urged Israeli leaders to use all their "power and means" to secure a deal for the release of hostages still held in the Gaza Strip.

"I call on our leadership to act with all its power and with all the means at our disposal to bring about a deal," Herzog, whose role is largely symbolic, said in a statement.



AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israeli

President

Leadership

Gaza

Hostage

Deal

LBCI Next
Pope denounces 'extremely grave' situation in Gaza, seeks release of hostages
Former Israeli hostage dies one year after release from Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-28

Netanyahu aims to promote partial hostage deal in Gaza without ending war: Senior Israeli official to Walla

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-04

Israeli Chief of Staff Halevi tells families of hostages in Gaza 'time to pursue prisoner exchange deal'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-24

Israeli hostage families urge Netanyahu, Hamas to reach Gaza deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-24

Former Israeli hostage dies one year after release from Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:53

Israel accuses Hamas of creating 'new obstacles' to hostage deal

LBCI
World News
08:07

Pope Francis calls for 'arms to be silenced' in Christmas appeal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:46

Hamas says 'new' Israeli conditions delaying agreement on Gaza ceasefire

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:58

Health ministry in Gaza reports 23 killed in 24 hours

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-06

Several injured in suspected shooting attack in southern Israel: Police

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-17

Ali Hijazi tells LBCI: We are unsure if Hezbollah's Mohammad Afif's presence at the targeted site was a coincidence

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-27

Israel hits Beirut's southern suburbs causing loud explosions

LBCI
World News
2024-12-02

US unveils fresh export curbs targeting China's chip sector

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:25

Israeli strike targets alleged Hezbollah warehouses in Lebanon's Bekaa region: Source tells AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:46

Israel's troops reportedly burn house in south Lebanon's Maroun El Ras

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:59

Israeli airstrike targets house in Western Baalbek

LBCI
Middle East News
11:18

Syrians protest after video showing attack on Alawite shrine: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Eighteen injured, two killed in Tripoli building collapse following fire

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:27

Emirates Airlines extends flights suspension to and from Beirut until January 15

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Hochstein's upcoming visit to address ceasefire concerns: Did Israel breach the ceasefire in Baalbek strike?

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:24

Large-scale demolition operation reported in Kfarkela, south Lebanon: State media says

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More