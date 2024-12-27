Israel's forces raid north Gaza hospital, health ministry says contact with staff lost

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-27 | 08:13
High views
Israel's forces raid north Gaza hospital, health ministry says contact with staff lost
Israel's forces raid north Gaza hospital, health ministry says contact with staff lost

Israeli forces raided the Kamal Adwan Hospital, one of only three medical facilities on the northern edge of the Gaza Strip, on Friday, ordering dozens of patients and hundreds of others to evacuate the compound, officials said.

In separate incidents across Gaza, Israeli strikes killed at least 25 people, medics said. One of those strikes on a house in Gaza City killed 15 people, medics and the civil emergency service said.

The Palestinian health ministry said contact with staff inside the facility, which has been under heavy pressure from Israeli forces for weeks, had been lost.

"The occupation forces are inside the hospital now and they are burning it," Munir Al-Bursh, director of the health ministry in Gaza, said in a statement.

The Israeli military said it had made efforts to mitigate harm to civilians and had "facilitated the secure evacuation of civilians, patients and medical personnel prior to the operation" but gave no details.

Friday's raid comes a day after the army evacuated the nearby Indonesian Hospital and continued to press Al-Awda Hospital.

Reuters
