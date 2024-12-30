Israeli security sources warn of undermining war achievements without decisive action on Gaza: Yedioth Ahronoth

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-30 | 01:16
High views
Israeli security sources warn of undermining war achievements without decisive action on Gaza: Yedioth Ahronoth
Israeli security sources warn of undermining war achievements without decisive action on Gaza: Yedioth Ahronoth

Israeli security officials have expressed concerns that the lack of decisive action regarding Gaza could jeopardize the outcomes of the ongoing conflict. 

According to the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, these sources cautioned that failing to act strategically might "undermine the achievements of the war and prevent the ultimate goal of toppling Hamas.''
Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Plan

Gaza

War

Hamas

