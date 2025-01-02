Health Ministry in Gaza says 28 killed in 24 hours

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-02 | 05:55
0min
The health ministry in Gaza said on Thursday that 28 people were killed in the Palestinian territory in the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll of the war to 45,581.

The ministry also said in a statement that at least 108,438 people had been wounded in nearly 15 months of war.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Gaza

Health Ministry

Death Toll

War

Israel

