Palestinian official says Israel strike kills two children in West Bank

A Palestinian official said an Israeli airstrike on the north of the occupied West Bank killed three people, including two children, on Wednesday, with the military saying it targeted militants.



Ahmad Assad, governor of the northern West Bank city of Tubas, told AFP that the strike hit nearby Tammun village, killing a 23-year-old man and two children, aged eight and 10. The Israeli military earlier said its air force "struck a terrorist cell" in the Tammun area.



AFP