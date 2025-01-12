Biden likely to talk with Netanyahu; hostage deal 'very close': Security adviser

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-12 | 11:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Biden likely to talk with Netanyahu; hostage deal &#39;very close&#39;: Security adviser
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Biden likely to talk with Netanyahu; hostage deal 'very close': Security adviser

U.S. President Joe Biden will likely talk with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu soon, his national security adviser said on Sunday, as U.S. officials race to reach a Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal before Biden leaves office on Jan. 20.

Jake Sullivan told CNN's "State of the Union" program that the parties were "very, very close" to reaching a deal to halt the fighting in the enclave and free the remaining 98 hostages held there, but still had to get it across the finish line.

Biden was getting daily updates on the talks in Doha, where Israeli and Palestinian officials have said since Thursday that some progress has been made in the indirect talks between Israel and militant group Hamas, Sullivan said.

"We are still determined to use every day we have in office to get this done," he said, adding that Biden "is likely, in the near term, to engage with Prime Minister Netanyahu, and we are not, by any stretch of imagination, setting this aside."

He said there was still a chance to reach an agreement before Biden leaves office, but that it was also possible "Hamas, in particular, remains intransigent."



Reuters

Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Biden

US

Netanyahu

Hostage

Deal

Close

Security

Adviser

LBCI Next
Israeli official says Mossad Chief's visit to Doha signals progress in Gaza negotiations: CNN
Negotiations stall as Israel resists ending Gaza war, sparking widespread debate
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:06

Netanyahu updates Biden on 'progress' in Gaza hostage deal talks: PM office

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-29

Netanyahu considers reshuffling hostage negotiation team as focus intensifies on securing deal

LBCI
World News
2025-01-04

Biden's blocking of US Steel deal 'incomprehensible,' says Japanese minister

LBCI
World News
2024-12-26

Any Ukraine peace deal must guarantee Russia's security, Lavrov says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:13

Doha talks enter critical phase: Can a prisoner exchange deal be reached before Trump's inauguration?

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:06

Netanyahu updates Biden on 'progress' in Gaza hostage deal talks: PM office

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:02

Sources to LBCI: Israeli army relocates 188th brigade from Lebanon to Gaza amid potential operation

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:28

Health ministry in Gaza says 28 killed in 24 hours

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-10

Israeli Defense Ministry says 1,645 property damages in border towns with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:23

MP Elias Jarade to LBCI: Opposition nominations aim to re-elect Najib Mikati as PM

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-24

Lebanon reports Israel killed 3,754 and wounded 15,626 since start of war

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Israeli airstrikes on Tyre, South Lebanon, kill nine and injure 65: NNA

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:20

Lebanese tennis player Hady Habib achieves historic victory and advances in Australian Open

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:42

Nawaf Salam ready to serve as PM if parliamentary blocs secure his nomination: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34

Sources to LBCI: MP Michel Murr withdraws from Independent National Bloc, heads to parliament consultations on his own

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:14

MP Kassem Hachem to LBCI: Plan is to choose Najib Mikati as PM based on Joseph Aoun's principles

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Ending decades of quotas: Joseph Aoun's plan for institutional reform

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:36

Israeli forces conduct sweeping operations and blow up houses in southern Lebanese villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:23

MP Elias Jarade to LBCI: Opposition nominations aim to re-elect Najib Mikati as PM

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:08

Ahmad Al Sharaa congratulates President Joseph Aoun, highlights Syrian-Lebanese relations

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More