Hamas 'hopeful' Gaza truce talks in Doha lead to 'clear and comprehensive agreement': Statement

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-14
High views
Hamas 'hopeful' Gaza truce talks in Doha lead to 'clear and comprehensive agreement': Statement
Hamas 'hopeful' Gaza truce talks in Doha lead to 'clear and comprehensive agreement': Statement

Hamas said on Tuesday that it hopes for "clear and comprehensive agreement" at the conclusion of an ongoing round of indirect negotiations in the Qatari capital for a truce in Gaza.
 
Hamas said in a statement it had held consultations with leaders of other Palestinian factions "where it informed them of the progress made in the negotiations underway in Doha," adding that the completion of the agreement "has reached its final stages" and the movement "hoped that this round of negotiations will end with a clear and comprehensive agreement."

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Gaza

Truce

Negotiations

Doha

'Ball in Hamas' court' on Gaza deal: Blinken
About 1,000 Palestinian prisoners to be freed in initial Gaza deal: Sources close to Hamas tell AFP
