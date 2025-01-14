News
Hamas 'hopeful' Gaza truce talks in Doha lead to 'clear and comprehensive agreement': Statement
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-14 | 07:26
Hamas 'hopeful' Gaza truce talks in Doha lead to 'clear and comprehensive agreement': Statement
Hamas said on Tuesday that it hopes for "clear and comprehensive agreement" at the conclusion of an ongoing round of indirect negotiations in the Qatari capital for a truce in Gaza.
Hamas said in a statement it had held consultations with leaders of other Palestinian factions "where it informed them of the progress made in the negotiations underway in Doha," adding that the completion of the agreement "has reached its final stages" and the movement "hoped that this round of negotiations will end with a clear and comprehensive agreement."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Gaza
Truce
Negotiations
Doha
'Ball in Hamas' court' on Gaza deal: Blinken
About 1,000 Palestinian prisoners to be freed in initial Gaza deal: Sources close to Hamas tell AFP
Learn More