Hamas says Gaza ceasefire deal is a result of Palestinian 'steadfastness'

Hamas said its ceasefire deal with Israel to halt the war in Gaza was the result of the "steadfastness" of the Palestinian people and its own "resistance."



"The ceasefire agreement is a result of the legendary steadfastness of our great Palestinian people and our valiant resistance in the Gaza Strip for over 15 months," the group said, adding that it paved "the way toward the realization of our people's aspirations for liberation and return."



AFP