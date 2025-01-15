After Gaza deal, Red Cross expresses readiness 'to facilitate' hostage, prisoner releases

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-15 | 15:20
After Gaza deal, Red Cross expresses readiness 'to facilitate' hostage, prisoner releases

The head of the International Committee of the Red Cross said Wednesday the organization stood ready to help implement an agreed Gaza ceasefire and facilitate the prisoner and hostage exchanges.

"We are ready to facilitate any release operation as agreed by the parties so that hostages and detainees can return home," ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric said in a statement, adding that the organization was "also prepared to massively scale up our humanitarian response in Gaza, where the situation demands it."

AFP
 
