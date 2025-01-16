Blinken 'confident' Gaza ceasefire implementation to start Sunday

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken voiced confidence that the implementation of a ceasefire in Gaza would begin Sunday, after Israel held off on a cabinet vote and accused Hamas of backtracking.



"I am confident, and I fully expect that implementation will begin, as we said, on Sunday," Blinken said at a farewell news conference Thursday.



Blinken said that he and other officials of President Joe Biden's administration, which ends Monday, were on the telephone to try to resolve issues in the ceasefire announced Wednesday through mediator Qatar.



"It's not exactly surprising that in a process, in a negotiation, that has been this challenging and this fraught, you may get a loose end. We're tying up that loose end as we speak," Blinken said.



AFP