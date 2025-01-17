Putin says hopes Gaza ceasefire leads to 'long-term stabilization'

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that he hoped a ceasefire in Gaza would lead to a "long-term stabilization" and called for efforts to secure a "comprehensive settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict."



Speaking about the deal reached between Israel and Hamas, Putin said: "We hope this will contribute to alleviating the humanitarian situation and to the long-term stabilization of the sector."



"At the same time, it is important not to weaken efforts for a comprehensive settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on the basis of international law," he said, speaking alongside Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at the Kremlin.





