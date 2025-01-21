Qatari PM says Israel, Hamas must show 'good faith' for lasting Gaza peace

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-21 | 10:02
Qatari PM says Israel, Hamas must show 'good faith' for lasting Gaza peace

Qatar's Prime Minister said Tuesday that a lasting peace in Gaza would depend on Israel and Hamas acting in "good faith," days into a fragile truce in the Palestinian territory mediated by the Gulf state.

"If they are embarking in this in good faith, this will last and hopefully will lead to phase two, will lead to a permanent ceasefire," Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani told the World Economic Forum in Davos.



