News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Alakat Khassa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Qatari PM says Israel, Hamas must show 'good faith' for lasting Gaza peace
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-21 | 10:02
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Qatari PM says Israel, Hamas must show 'good faith' for lasting Gaza peace
Qatar's Prime Minister said Tuesday that a lasting peace in Gaza would depend on Israel and Hamas acting in "good faith," days into a fragile truce in the Palestinian territory mediated by the Gulf state.
"If they are embarking in this in good faith, this will last and hopefully will lead to phase two, will lead to a permanent ceasefire," Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani told the World Economic Forum in Davos.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Qatar
PM
Israel
Hamas
Gaza
Peace
Next
UN says 915 aid trucks entered Gaza on Monday
Hamas says next hostages will be released on Saturday as scheduled
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-15
Qatar's PM meets with Hamas in 'final push' for Gaza truce: Source tells AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-15
Qatar's PM meets with Hamas in 'final push' for Gaza truce: Source tells AFP
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-09
Qatar states Gaza mediation on hold until Israel, Hamas show 'seriousness'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-09
Qatar states Gaza mediation on hold until Israel, Hamas show 'seriousness'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-20
Hamas says Gaza will 'rise again,' rebuild after Israeli destruction
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-20
Hamas says Gaza will 'rise again,' rebuild after Israeli destruction
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-19
Pressure builds in Israel for phase two of Gaza deal on ceasefire’s first day: Key developments
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-19
Pressure builds in Israel for phase two of Gaza deal on ceasefire’s first day: Key developments
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Open fronts in Lebanon and Gaza: Israel launches new operation 'Iron Wall' in West Bank
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Open fronts in Lebanon and Gaza: Israel launches new operation 'Iron Wall' in West Bank
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:56
UK PM tells Netanyahu peace process 'should lead' to Palestinian state
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:56
UK PM tells Netanyahu peace process 'should lead' to Palestinian state
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:30
Outgoing Israeli military chief says 'not all' Gaza war goals achieved
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:30
Outgoing Israeli military chief says 'not all' Gaza war goals achieved
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:38
Israeli Chief of Staff resigns over October 7 'failure': Statement
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:38
Israeli Chief of Staff resigns over October 7 'failure': Statement
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-01-15
South Korea investigators begin questioning President Yoon after arrest: Yonhap
World News
2025-01-15
South Korea investigators begin questioning President Yoon after arrest: Yonhap
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-30
Three injured, including a child, in Israeli strike on vehicle in South Lebanon's Majdal Zoun
Lebanon News
2024-11-30
Three injured, including a child, in Israeli strike on vehicle in South Lebanon's Majdal Zoun
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon weighs options after US move: Fuel smuggling or legal trade with Syria?
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon weighs options after US move: Fuel smuggling or legal trade with Syria?
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
MP Abdallah tells LBCI: Lebanon must choose between isolation or reclaiming its regional role
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
MP Abdallah tells LBCI: Lebanon must choose between isolation or reclaiming its regional role
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:43
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Lebanon News
11:43
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:06
Lebanese army deploys armored unit near Kfarhamam in coordination with UNIFIL
Lebanon News
06:06
Lebanese army deploys armored unit near Kfarhamam in coordination with UNIFIL
2
Lebanon News
06:42
PM-designate Nawaf Salam discusses progress on cabinet formation with Lebanon's president, says negotiations ongoing
Lebanon News
06:42
PM-designate Nawaf Salam discusses progress on cabinet formation with Lebanon's president, says negotiations ongoing
3
Lebanon News
02:02
Israel's army conducts large-scale demolitions near southern Lebanese town
Lebanon News
02:02
Israel's army conducts large-scale demolitions near southern Lebanese town
4
Lebanon News
04:24
Israeli infantry unit infiltrates outskirts of Bint Jbeil, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:24
Israeli infantry unit infiltrates outskirts of Bint Jbeil, south Lebanon
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:38
Israeli Chief of Staff resigns over October 7 'failure': Statement
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:38
Israeli Chief of Staff resigns over October 7 'failure': Statement
6
Lebanon News
12:33
PM-designate Nawaf Salam after meeting President Aoun: Finance Ministry, like all other ministries, is not the exclusive right of any group or sect
Lebanon News
12:33
PM-designate Nawaf Salam after meeting President Aoun: Finance Ministry, like all other ministries, is not the exclusive right of any group or sect
7
Lebanon News
05:00
Ghayath Yazbeck tells LBCI: Lebanon's next government must be techno-political
Lebanon News
05:00
Ghayath Yazbeck tells LBCI: Lebanon's next government must be techno-political
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon weighs options after US move: Fuel smuggling or legal trade with Syria?
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon weighs options after US move: Fuel smuggling or legal trade with Syria?
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More