UN says 653 aid trucks entered Gaza Thursday

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-24 | 00:54
High views
LBCI
UN says 653 aid trucks entered Gaza Thursday

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said 653 aid trucks entered the Gaza Strip on Thursday, the fifth day of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

OCHA cited information received from Israeli authorities and the guarantors for the ceasefire agreement - the United States, Egypt and Qatar.

Reuters
 
