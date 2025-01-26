Hamas on Sunday accused Israel of violating the Gaza ceasefire agreement by preventing hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from returning to their homes in the northern part of the territory.



"The occupation is stalling under the pretext of prisoner Arbel Yehud, despite the movement informing mediators that she is alive and providing all the necessary guarantees for her release," Hamas said in a statement. "Hamas holds Israel responsible for the delay in implementing the agreement," it added.



AFP